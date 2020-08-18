Geneva Hodges CummingsApril 17, 1931 - August 12, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Geneva Hodges Cummings. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor John H. Herring will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories 7 devoted children, Eva Walker, Jeanette Cummings, Leatha B. Kitchens, Tommy Lee Cummings, Gwendolyn Callaway, Clifford Hodges, and Vivian Cummings. A host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:00PM until 6:00PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.