Geneva Hodges Cummings
1931 - 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Geneva Hodges Cummings. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor John H. Herring will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories 7 devoted children, Eva Walker, Jeanette Cummings, Leatha B. Kitchens, Tommy Lee Cummings, Gwendolyn Callaway, Clifford Hodges, and Vivian Cummings. A host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:00PM until 6:00PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
