Geneva Hortman
Nov. 8, 1932 - Feb. 16, 2019
Roberta, GA- Funeral services for Geneva Hortman, 86, of Roberta, will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Roberta Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. She will be buried at Roberta City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hortman passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Taylor County Health Care and Rehab. She was a member of Roberta Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hulon Hortman; and two sons, Burt Hortman and Bruce Hortman.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Hardy of Roberta; one grandson, Brian Hortman (Heather) of Birmingham, AL: two granddaughters, Jill Lewis (Josh) of Roberta and Lacey Williamson (Shawn) of Macon; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 18, 2019