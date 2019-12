Geneva Purvis HulettApril 15, 1932 - December 13, 2019Macon, Georgia- Geneva Purvis Hulett, 87, of Macon, passed away on December 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, at 12:00 PM at Avondale Baptist Church. Burial will immediately follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.Mrs. Hulett was born on April 15, 1932, in Wheeler County, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Hulett spent much of her free time cooking and sewing.Mrs. Hulett was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Elbert and Mattie White Purvis; sister, Eva Blount; and brothers, Fred Purvis, Ed Purvis, Clifford Purvis, Walter Purvis, Nelson Purvis, Ray Purvis, Billy Purvis, and Wade Purvis.Mrs. Hulett is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dupree Hulett; sons, Gerald Hulett (Amy) and Craig Hulett (Renee); grandchildren, Anna Hulett, Mattie Cross (Paul), Grace Hulett, and Katie Lee Hulett; sister, Martha Stovall (Clinton); brothers, Tommy Purvis (Frances), and Don Purvis (Mildred); and many nieces, nephews, and sister-in-laws.Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavemacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.