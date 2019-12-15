Geneva Purvis Hulett
April 15, 1932 - December 13, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Geneva Purvis Hulett, 87, of Macon, passed away on December 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, at 12:00 PM at Avondale Baptist Church. Burial will immediately follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Mrs. Hulett was born on April 15, 1932, in Wheeler County, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Hulett spent much of her free time cooking and sewing.
Mrs. Hulett was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Elbert and Mattie White Purvis; sister, Eva Blount; and brothers, Fred Purvis, Ed Purvis, Clifford Purvis, Walter Purvis, Nelson Purvis, Ray Purvis, Billy Purvis, and Wade Purvis.
Mrs. Hulett is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dupree Hulett; sons, Gerald Hulett (Amy) and Craig Hulett (Renee); grandchildren, Anna Hulett, Mattie Cross (Paul), Grace Hulett, and Katie Lee Hulett; sister, Martha Stovall (Clinton); brothers, Tommy Purvis (Frances), and Don Purvis (Mildred); and many nieces, nephews, and sister-in-laws.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019