GentryAnn Brady
1945 - 2020
February 9, 1945 - May 18, 2020
Monroe, NC- GentryAnn Oden Brady, 75, of Monroe, NC passed away on May 18, 2020. GentryAnn was born in Matthews, NC and raised in Macon, GA. She is survived by her husband, James Brady; son, Pierce Haverfield, both of Monroe; step-children, Scott Brady, Lisa Cody and Jill (Robb) Corwin as well as five grandchildren; sister, Robin O. (Don) Harris and one niece and two nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Oden and a nephew, K. Brian O'Neal, all of Macon GA. GentryAnn attended J. Ellsworth Hall Elementary School in Macon as well as A.L. Miller High School and Mercer University. She earned a Master's Degree in Biology from the University of Georgia. She taught school in Macon for several years before moving to Burlington, Iowa where she worked for the March of Dimes. Following her husband's career, she lived in Quincy, Illinois before going to Greenville, NC where she taught at East Carolina University. After settling in Monroe, NC she taught at Monroe City Schools and Sun Valley Middle School before ending her teaching career in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of choice or the Salvation Army. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family.


Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
