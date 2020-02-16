George A. Gunter Jr.
01/23/1925 - 02/14/2020
Byron, GA- George A. Gunter Jr., 95, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died Friday, February 14, 2020. Family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road in Macon, with Rev. Paul Chapman officiating.
Born in Byron to the late George A. Gunter Sr. and Estelle Gunter, Mr. Gunter served in the Army during WWII and was the owner and operator of Gunters Garage.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, Joyce Gunter; his children, Larry Gunter, Judy Smith (David), Cathy Whitaker (Fred), and Andy Gunter; stepson, Mike Simpson (Pam); stepdaughter, Charlene Wendell (Dennis); 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; special friends, Gabriele and Anthony Harper; special nephew, Randy Gunter; and his faithful dog "Tiny". He is preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Gunter, James Gunter, Gene Gunter, and Donald Gunter, and granddaughter, Melissa Gunter and grandson, Chad Gunter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for George A. Gunter Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020