George A. Willis, III
December 19, 1926 - July 10, 2020
Macon, GA- The spirit of a man courses and accumulates over the years. If he husbands and cultivates that spirit it becomes a powerful thing that defines his life and brings joy to others. Such a man lived among us. He was born on 19 December 1926 and died on 10 July 2020.
His name was George Willis.
He was a son and father. He was a husband. He was a grandfather. He excelled in all roles. He defined those roles and was not defined by them. He was firm in his opinions and yet respectful of those opinions divergent from his own. He led and taught by example and by that virtue a light beaconed from his being.
Happiness was his calling card. He saw the goodness in others and gained strength from it. If positive outlook had gravity he was its center.
Famous men will not speak his name. But, by chance, if you see a fellow man smiling, it could well be he's simply paying forward his gentle memory of his fellow man who he once knew: George Willis.
He often talked of his mother, Frances Brown Willis and his father, George Alfred Willis, Jr.
He was predeceased by his wife over 60 years Dean Kilgore Willis. He loved her until the day he died. They had an infant daughter who predeceased them along with his brother Thomas Eugene Willis.
He is survived by his two children Bryant Durham Willis (Leslie) and Fran Willis Warren (Steve) along with his beloved younger brother Robert Edward Willis Sr (Jackie) of Macon and six grandchildren: Ryne Willis Strongosky, Morgan Catherine Strongosky, Jeffrey Steven McConnell Warren, Meagan Willis Lough (Nathan), Tristan Durham Willis, Mary Cameron Brooke Willis.
He attended Alexander # 4 and Lanier High School. After graduating from Lanier he was drafted into the U.S. Navy where he served during World War II. After the war, he attended Mercer University of Macon where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and joined the Army National Guard. He became a Senior Army Aviator of the ARNG where he earned a commission. After graduating from flight school, he was licensed to fly single and multi engine aircraft as well as rotary wing aircraft. He retired as a Captain and a Lt Colonel of the Georgia State Defense Force. He loved flying and could talk about it endlessly - probably because it matched his endless high spirt.
He was employed with the Georgia Power Company, Durkee Foods, and Burns Brick Company. He then struck out on his own and became the very successful owner and operator of the Macon Rug Shop for over 25 years. No one surpassed his work ethic - unafraid as he was of consistent and sustained effort. During this period of time he invested himself in the community. He was an advisor to Phi Omega Beta Fraternity where he touched the lives of many young people. As was once said: "(a) good teacher never knows where his influence ends."
Snows Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of the arrangements. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, 15 July at 11 am at Riverside Cemetery entering through the North Gate. Reverend John Kinser will officiate.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
View the online memorial for George A. Willis, III