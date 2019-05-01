George "Buck" Albert Miller II
December 22, 1940 - April 30, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, George "Buck" A. Miller, 78, entered into rest following a lengthy illness.
Born on December 22, 1940, in Trenton, New Jersey, George was the son of the late George A. Miller and Helen Bell Miller. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at many bases near and far with his devoted wife, Judy. After his time with the Air Force, he continued his machinist career in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He later moved to Warner Robins, Georgia in 2007 to be closer to family.
George was known for his many hobbies including refurbishing his 1931 Model A Ford. He proudly won many ribbons and awards for his work on that particular vehicle. It was a memorable day when George lovingly gave his prized Ford to his grandson, Sam. George was a master carver, specializing in all kinds of duck carvings. He was also an avid stamp and coin collector. This was another prized collection that he proudly passed down to his grandchildren. George was a wonderful husband, father, and grandpop. He will be greatly missed and loved forever.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy Miller; sister, Ruth; and brother, Bill.
Left to cherish the memories of George is his current wife, Nancy Miller; children, Wendy Bush (Michael) of Kathleen, and Steven Miller (Melissa) of Fort Valley; sister, Nancy McGoff of Levittown, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Maddie Bush of Kathleen, Sam Bush of Kathleen, and Kyle Miller of Morrisville, Pennsylvania.
At the family's request all services will be private.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1120 Lake Joy Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019