George Benjamin Wills
June 15, 1930 - June 28, 2020
Bonaire, GA- George Benjamin "Benny" Wills, 90, left us peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by those who loved him best.
Benny was born in Valdosta, Georgia, on June 15, 1930, to the late Barney and Callie Belle Wills. He graduated with Bonaire High School's Class of 1947 and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. After his military service, Benny returned to his stomping grounds in Bonaire where he settled with his wife, Bernice, and their family. He was a much-loved resident of the area and was lovingly known by many as the "Mayor of Bonaire."
Benny could build or fix anything, which over the years made him a great farmer and contractor, and also served him well as the owner/operator of Wills Auto Service for many years. For fun, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, visiting Biloxi, and square dancing with Bernice. Benny dearly loved each member of his family, but his grandchildren meant everything to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Bernice Davidson Wills; granddaughter, Kasey Pedersen; and siblings, Virginia Howard and Herman Wills.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving children, George "Stan" Wills (Claire) and Donna W. Loudermilk (Lee), both of Bonaire; grandchildren, Shana Wood (Chad), Shelley Greer (Mitch), and Matt Rideout; great-grandchildren, Asher, Anabelle, and Hudson Wood, Ansley and Will Greer, and Layla and Gavin Pedersen; sister, Barbara Ann Hoover of Huntington Beach, California; and a host of adoring nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Wills Residence, located at 122 Old Perry Road in Bonaire, Georgia, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Following this time, Benny will be laid to rest next to Bernice in a graveside service in Bonaire Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Chad Wood officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Benny to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to Bonaire Cemetery, P.O. Box 207, Bonaire, GA 31005.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.