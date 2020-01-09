George Clarence Matoy III
April 3, 1949 - January 6, 2020
Macon, GA.- George Clarence Matoy III, 70, of Crawford County, went home to be with the Lord on January 6th, 2020.
Survivors are his wife of 28 years, Cathy Dishman Matoy, a daughter, Jennie and a sister Myrna ( Jerry) and several other family members.
George's wish was for his body to be donated to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee, GA. Where he will teach for the next two years.
George was part of the United States Army for 24 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Memorial services for George will be held as follows:
Saturday , January 11th at 3:00 P.M. there will be a Masonic Service in his honor at the Crawford County Lodge #689. Located at 23 Lowe Road in Roberta.
Sunday , January 12th at 2:00 P.M. there will be a Memorial Service at He and Cathy's church.
Livingstone Baptist church, 5645 Taylors Mill Road, at the corner of Taylors Mill and Union Church Road. Dinner and fellowship to follow service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the services to benefit the Shriner Hospital Transportation Fund.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020