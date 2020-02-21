Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Clark. View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Memorial service 3:00 PM Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Clark

August 28, 1940 - February 17, 2020

Byron, GA- George Roger Clark - August 28, 1940 to February 17th, 2020. He was preceded in death by sons Scott Riley Clark and Michael Alan Clark. His spirit will live on in his children, grandchildren, and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life. Many hope to leave a legacy, George succeeded. He was a loving husband and father.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from him during his 79 years. Among the lessons we learned: Its okay to play the game as long as you don't get caught and if you get caught you have to pay the consequences (we never could be angry with him for being punished, because he just let us know it was our own dang fault) Don't try to snow job me (never could find this one online, but we knew what it meant, "don't try to pull the wool over my eyes or fool me"). If you're looking for sympathy, look between (…) in the dictionary (this one was only used for special occasions). He had strong opinions about etiquette at the table, so we often heard, "no elbows on the table" and "bring your food to your mouth, not your mouth to your food". Never say "huh" or "huhuh", say yes sir (ma'am) no sir (ma'am) or yes or no. Those who've taken his lessons to heart know to think long and hard before you do something you're pretty sure you shouldn't, that lying will get you into trouble, you should keep your head up and don't complain all the time (every once in a while is ok), and its important to have manners. Above all, he expected others to have morals, common sense and goals and he never gave excuses (for himself or others). He was understanding and forgiving, but he lived by a code. He carried himself in such a way that you just wanted to be like him.

He was active and loved the outdoors. "Going camping" was the best! He took pleasure in traveling to Pennsylvania (home) to visit with relatives (as long as it wasn't too cold "up there"). He enjoyed spending Thanksgiving with niece Barbara (Richard) Rush and nephews Albert (Janet) Churney and the late Michael ( Debbie) Churney and their families. While in Pennsylvania, he would relish in the beautiful scenery while deer hunting with family members. He appreciated all the home cooked meals he would get during his visits, especially Barb's homemade vegetable soup. During his visits, you would always find big games of thirty-one with all the nieces and nephews or Holy Board. He enjoyed Coors Light, homegrown tomatoes (never from the refrigerator), Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, NASCAR and football. He retired after 21 years as a 1st SGT from the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his wife Linda Jean Clark (Collins) daughters Traci Jean Clark, Sandra Ethleen (William) Khoury and Lucinda Marie (Keith) Wainwright, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

Friends can visit with George's family at the memorial service held in his honor at Burpee Scott Memorial Chapel located at 2932 HWY 41 N Warner Robins, GA on Sunday, February 23rd, from 3 until…Dress comfortably (but respectfully).

