George Clayton "Gator" Byrd (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Clayton "Gator" Byrd.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Obituary
Send Flowers

George Clayton "Gator" Byrd
June 25, 1938 - July 16, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mr. George Clayton Byrd, 81, of Macon, passed away on July 16, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11:00 AM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Ed Chambless officiating. The family will greet friends in the mausoleum at the cemetery from 10:00 AM until service time.
Mr. Byrd was born in Macon, Georgia, on June 25, 1938. He was a member of Mikado Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and was heavily involved with his Sunday school class. He was a retired mechanic with Thumbs Service Center, having worked there for many years.
Mr. Byrd was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Perry Byrd; daughter, Karen Kay Armstead; and parents, Lee Clayton Byrd and Ruth McCrary Byrd.
Mr. Byrd is survived by his daughter, Wanda Shadburn (Darrell); son in law, Rick Armstead grandchildren, Erica Thomaston (Tony), Kayla Armstead, and Katie Armstead; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Thomaston and Harper Thomaston.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for George Clayton "Gator" Byrd
logo
Published in The Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.