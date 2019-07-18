George Clayton "Gator" Byrd
June 25, 1938 - July 16, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mr. George Clayton Byrd, 81, of Macon, passed away on July 16, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11:00 AM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Ed Chambless officiating. The family will greet friends in the mausoleum at the cemetery from 10:00 AM until service time.
Mr. Byrd was born in Macon, Georgia, on June 25, 1938. He was a member of Mikado Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and was heavily involved with his Sunday school class. He was a retired mechanic with Thumbs Service Center, having worked there for many years.
Mr. Byrd was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Perry Byrd; daughter, Karen Kay Armstead; and parents, Lee Clayton Byrd and Ruth McCrary Byrd.
Mr. Byrd is survived by his daughter, Wanda Shadburn (Darrell); son in law, Rick Armstead grandchildren, Erica Thomaston (Tony), Kayla Armstead, and Katie Armstead; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Thomaston and Harper Thomaston.
Published in The Telegraph on July 18, 2019