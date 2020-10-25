George E. Brewer
January 30, 1933 - October 23, 2020
Jones County, GA- George E. Brewer, 87, of Jones County, died Friday, October 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Elam Memorial Gardens with Pastor Roger Browher officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Affinis Hospice, 110 Stone Brook Drive, Gray, GA 31032 or Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 66, Mcintyre, GA 31054.
For full details go to hartsmort.com
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lanes, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for George E. Brewer