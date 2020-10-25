1/1
George E. Brewer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Brewer
January 30, 1933 - October 23, 2020
Jones County, GA- George E. Brewer, 87, of Jones County, died Friday, October 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Elam Memorial Gardens with Pastor Roger Browher officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Affinis Hospice, 110 Stone Brook Drive, Gray, GA 31032 or Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 66, Mcintyre, GA 31054.
For full details go to hartsmort.com
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lanes, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for George E. Brewer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elam Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved