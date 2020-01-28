George Edwin Mayo
December 24, 1923 - January 26, 2020
Warenr Robins, GA- George Edwin Mayo, 96, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2:00PM at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1322 Feagin Mill Rd. Dr. Paul Cowles will officiate. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, 1:00PM, one hour before the service at the church. Interment is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2:00PM in the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Marengo County, Alabama. Reverend Don Stephens will officiate in Alabama.
Edwin was born December 24, 1923 in Cox Heath, Alabama to the late Willie Mayo and late Carlie Young Mayo James. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and his goal would be for everyone to come to the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. George loved his family throughout his entire life. He loved his country serving more than six years in the Army Air Corps during World War II and in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. George loved everyone and everyone loved him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rose Mayo; his grandson, David Walden; siblings, Elizabeth James, Wilmond Mayo, and Martha Parten.
George is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Sara Bates Mayo; his children, Sheryl Walden (Tim) of Warner Robins, Deborah Canady (Marty) of Dublin, and Robert Mayo (Julie) of Bonaire; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four siblings, James Mayo, Dorothy Lankford, Bobby James, and Henry James.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 1322 Feagin Mill Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 28, 2020