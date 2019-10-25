George Hill (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson's Mortuary Chapel
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
George Hill
December 1, 1937 - October 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home-Going service for Mr. George Hill will be held Saturday October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church (809 S Davis Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088).
He leaves to cherish his memories to his son Arthur (Geneitha) Lester, sisters Margie McCray and Lucille Hosier, Grandson Daryl Hart, Brother-in-law Abraham Washington, sister-in-law Mary Hill, also a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday October 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Mortuary Chapel.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019
