Service Information

McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088
(478)-953-1478

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088

Funeral service
2:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088

Obituary

George Jackson Buckner, III

May 14, 1955 - August 14, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- On Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, Mr. George Buckner, also known to some as Jack, passed away unexpectedly at his home. His wife of 45 years, Susan, was with him when he left this world for his eternal home in Heaven. Born in 1955 in Jonesboro, Georgia, George was the oldest child of the late George Jackson Buckner, Jr. and the late Barbara Ann Swinney Buckner. He attended Jonesboro High School and then, at 17, his family relocated to Albany, Georgia. It was here that he would meet Susan Overbey, who noticed him right away because of his "hot" car; they married a year later, in 1974.



All who have known George will agree that his work ethic, from his earliest years, was beyond compare. This is a trait he was proud to instill in his three children, Catherine, Emily, and Daniel. George began his professional career in 1973 working for Firestone in Albany, where he was employed for 12 years. Following this, he took a job as a machinist with Brown and Williamson in Macon and this is what brought their young family to Warner Robins. His 19-year career with Brown and Williamson came to an end when the company closed their Georgia plant in 2005. Having decided to remain here rather than move to Winston-Salem with B and W, George took a position with Greenbrier Rail Services with whom he remained employed until his retirement in 2016.



Outside of his work, George will be remembered for his lifelong love affair with cars, particularly hot-rods, and for the "lead foot" he used when driving! He enjoyed car shows and loved nothing more than working not only on his cars, but on the cars of his family, friends and neighbors, and anyone who might have a need. He was tireless and never wanted to sit still, always piddling in the yard or the garage or building things for family and friends. He had a selfless and generous nature and would give the shirt off his back if it would help someone. He was a wonderful father who enjoyed having his children's friends consider him a "second dad" and was happy to have a house full through their school years at Northside. Later, George became "Dad-Dad" to two beloved grandsons, Jackson and Raylen, with whom he spent time playing, fishing, and riding four-wheelers. In addition to all this, he was an animal lover and an avid fan of Nascar, the Braves, and UGA football. In fact, his final hot rod that he was currently enjoying was a 1930 Ford Roadster in classic UGA red and black.



Left to cherish their years of memories with George are his wife, Susan Buckner; three children, Catherine Dorsey, Emily Buckner, and Daniel Buckner; two grandsons, Jackson Chamberlain and Raylen Dorsey, all of Warner Robins; sister, Christy Bailey, Forest Park; brother, Alan Buckner, McDonough; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and his adored grand-dogs, Chloe, Roscoe, Bella, and Genni.



Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring George Buckner's life will be held the next day at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, in the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Nash officiating. Later, Mr. Buckner will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery in a private service with his family.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of George Buckner be made to the Humane Society of Houston County, P.O. Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095.



