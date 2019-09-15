George Lee Batchelor
December 25, 1949 - September 12, 2019
Forsyth, GA- George Lee "Buddy" Batchelor passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the service following at 11:00 a.m., Monday September 16, 2019 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Entombment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors. Rev. Carl Gregory will officiate.
Buddy, the son of the late George Washington Batchelor and Maxine Floyd Batchelor was born December 25, 1949, in Macon, Georgia. His brother, Terry (Luke) Allen Batchelor and his son George Lee Batchelor Jr. preceded him in death. He was retired from the United States Marine Corps, serving during Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart Medal.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Peggy Diane Batchelor, children, Diane Batchelor, Cindy Linares (Miguel), Randy Lee Batchelor, Jennifer Lord (Alan) and Christina Rich (Charlie) all of Forsyth. His 12 grandchildren Jasmyne Justice, Jaycee Justice, Braxton Lord, Saul Batchelor, Tyler Batchelor, Esmerelda Linares, Chyanna Batchelor, Rylan Masterman, Kayden Batchelor, Hunter Batchelor, Hayden Lord and Rebecca Mccormick. Sisters, JoAnn Caldwell (Charles) of Roberta, Beth Jones (Larry) of Warner Robins and Jan Hutto of Fitzgerald; brothers, Jack Batchelor (Cyndi) of Crawford County and Roy Batchelor (Lynn) of Twiggs County; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 15, 2019