George Ogburn, Sr.
March 12, 1934 - March 18, 2019
Reynolds, Georgia- Services for George Ogburn, Sr. are 2:00P.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Wilbur Hall Church with interment at Hicks' Cemetery. HICKS & Sons Funeral Home, Reynolds.
Hicks & Sons Funeral Home
607 Martin Luther King Jr St
Reynolds, GA 31076
(478) 847-4141
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019