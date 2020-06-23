George Richard Barfield, III
July 26, 1935 - June 21, 2020
Macon, GA- George Richard Barfield, III passed away peacefully at his home, Pine Hill Farm, on June 21, 2020. The son of Martha Tyner Barfield and George Barfield, Jr., he was born in Macon on July 26, 1935. When he was two he moved with his parents to Rocky Mount, North Carolina. When he was just five his father died and he and his mother moved back to Macon to live at Pine Hill. A 1953 graduate of Lanier High School, he went on to attend Middle Georgia College and then Mercer University where he majored in mathematics. His professional life was spent in the building materials industry. He retired in 2015 after almost 40 years with the Marshall Lumber Company.
An active member of the community, George gave of his time and his talent to many organizations over the years. Most special to him was his affiliation with the Boy Scouts, first as scout master of Troop 5 and later in training adult scout leaders. An avid photographer, he gave freely of his talent to the organizations he supported. He worked with Macon Heritage Foundation in its early days mounting a photographic display showcasing Macon's architectural treasures. He loved music, especially jazz, and was recognized for his contributions to the Jazz Association of Macon. He was a third generation member and past president of the Howard Community Club.
George never met a stranger. He loved his country, his family, his community, and his church. He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, serving in the Order of St. Luke healing ministry and the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. He found great joy playing his guitar for folk masses and great peace taking communion to shut-ins.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his infant son George Richard Barfield, IV and his sister-in-law, Ellen Sheridan Flanagan.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Patricia Sheridan Barfield, and their five children: daughter Jenny Barfield of Macon; son, John Barfield and his husband, William Bercini, of Macon; daughter Kate Rockwell, her husband, Danny, and their two children, Emily Rockwell and Andrew Rockwell of Savannah, GA; daughter Trish Whitley, her husband, Brian, and their two children Sam George Whitley and Brice Whitley, of Macon; and daughter Emme Talbert and her husband, Dave, of Boulder Creek, CA. George is also survived by his cousin Nancy Brown and her husband, Doug, of Perry, GA, sisters and brothers-in-law, Katy Sheridan and Marlin Gilbert of New Mexico, FiFi Sheridan and Paul Barbian of Connecticut, and Chris and Ramona Sheridan of Macon, as well as a host of devoted nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for the family will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Following the ceremony the family will receive guests at their home, 7755 Zebulon Road, from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. COVID-19 safe practices will be observed. A memorial mass and celebration of life at Christ Episcopal Church will be scheduled at a later date.
The family wishes to acknowledge Amy Waller, Nakeisha Glenn, and Susan DeFore for the care that they have provided over the course of these past months. Most especially we wish to acknowledge the love and companionship of Gabriel Schoolcraft who gave so generously and tirelessly of himself. He will forever be a part of us.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Christ Episcopal Church, 582 Walnut Street, Macon, GA 31201; Loaves and Fishes Ministry of Macon, Inc., P.O. Box 825 Macon, GA 31202; Jazz Association of Macon, P.O. Box 4192 Macon, Georgia 31208; or Boy Scout Troop 5, c/o Citizens of Ingleside, P.O. Box 7743, Macon GA 31209.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.