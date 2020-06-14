George Robert Shurley
1935 - 2020
George Robert Shurley
May 1, 1935 - June 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia- George Robert Shurley, 85, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Born in Thomaston, Georgia, he was the son of the late George Bennett Shurley and Josephine Kendrick Shurley. He was a veteran serving in the US Army and a retired insurance salesman with Gulf Life Insurance Co.
Mr. Shurley was preceded in death by his sisters, Dot Sprinkle, Frances Royal and Mary Ellington. He was a joy to family and a loving father, grandfather and Paw Paw.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alverne Winslett Shurley; children, George Robert Shurley Jr. (Lynn); Joseph Richard Shurley (Missy) and Traci Shurley Humphries (Steve); Five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
June 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charles C Staples
