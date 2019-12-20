George Ronald Crump
April 7, 1935 - December 19, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- George Ronald Crump, 84 of Lizella, Georgia passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Services will be private.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, he was the son of the late George Henry Crump Jr. and Valerie Estelle Dockrey Crump. He was a retired pastor and member of the Log Cabin Baptist Church in Macon and served as a chaplain for the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Norma Maberry Crump, Children, Douglas Duane Lewis(Svetlana); Scott Cameron Lewis(Erika), Patti Aileen Hyatte, Julie Crump Tidwell, Brother, Larry Crump(Charlene), Sister, Estelle Richardson(Roger); Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for George Ronald Crump
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2019