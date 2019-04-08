George Ronnie Barfield (1944 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Ronnie Barfield.

George Ronnie Barfield
Marietta, GA- George Ronnie Barfield, 75 of Marietta, Ga, formerly of Macon, Ga passed away on April 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11am Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, Ga.
mayeswarddobbins.com
(770) 428-1511


View the online memorial for George Ronnie Barfield
Funeral Home
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.