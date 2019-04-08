George Ronnie Barfield
Marietta, GA- George Ronnie Barfield, 75 of Marietta, Ga, formerly of Macon, Ga passed away on April 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11am Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, Ga.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2019