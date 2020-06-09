George Russell "Buddy" Brewer
1936 - 2020
George "Buddy" Russell Brewer
August 30, 1936 - June 7, 2020
Macon, Georgia- George "Buddy" Russell Brewer, 83, of Macon, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at Fellowship Church. Immediately following, Mr. Brewer will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Buddy was born on August 30, 1936, in Forsyth, Georgia, to the late Lester Meadows Brewer and Mamie Vaughn Brewer. He was employed with Armstrong World Industries for 42 years, where he worked in maintenance. Buddy served his Lord and Savior through his 48-year membership at Fellowship Church, where he served on the board of directors for many years and as Sunday School Superintendent for 8 years. He enjoyed helping others and taking care of his entire community. Buddy loved his family. Being a husband, daddy, and Pop, was his greatest joy.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosa Lee Millwood; and brother, Lewis "Bubba" Brewer.
Left to cherish Buddy's memory is his wife of 65 years, Laverne Brewer; daughters, Janet Fletcher (Steve) and Kathy Carter (Steve); son, Larry Brewer (Kim); grandchildren, Amy Cox (Rodney), Holly Baxter, Tyler Carter (Julie), and Taylor Carter (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Clay Humphrey, Bailey Baxter, Maci Ann Carter, Tate Carter, Lane Carter, Brantley Carter, and Beau Carter; and sister, Lessie Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made in Buddy's honor to: Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave Suite 510, New York, NY. 10017.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for George "Buddy" Russell Brewer



Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2020.
June 8, 2020
Buddy was a great uncle in every way. I truly loved him and Aunt Laverne.
Beverly Davis
Family
