GEORGE TATE
JULY 7, 1954 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020
LAKELAND, FL- GEORGE MACK TATE (65) born July 15, 1954 passed away February 15, 2020 in Tampa Florida.
George attended and graduated from Central High School in Macon Georgia and went on to serve in the
United States Air Force for 20 years and after retirement from the military he relocated to Tampa Florida and
worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
He is survived by 3 children Genell Tate, Jahmar Tate and Deltress Harris, Father Walter Neal Tate,
Brother Walter Ray Tate (Peter) and many nephews, cousins and and friends.
He was preceded in death my his mother Willie Bell Tate.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM Saturday February 29, 2020 at New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist
Church 4388 Robinson Road Macon Georgia 31204.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020