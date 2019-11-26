George "Big George" Threatt Jr.
September 3, 1953 - November 23, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. George "Big George" Threatt Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St Peters Baptist Church located at 1361 Fort Hill Street, Macon, GA. 31217. Pastor Altolvis Russell will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A wake service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019