George "Big George" Threatt Jr. (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • ""To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord"..."
    - Carla Ramsey
  • "Prayers for the Family. RIP my friend."
    - Nellie Johnson
  •  
    - Darlene Farrar
  • "R.I.P. BIG GEORGE...."
    - Ginger Young
  • "To the family of Big George I send my deepest condolences."
    - Tomeka Dean
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Wake
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St Peters Baptist Church
1361 Fort Hill Street
Macon, GA
Obituary
George "Big George" Threatt Jr.
September 3, 1953 - November 23, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. George "Big George" Threatt Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St Peters Baptist Church located at 1361 Fort Hill Street, Macon, GA. 31217. Pastor Altolvis Russell will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A wake service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019
