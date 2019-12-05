George Victor Runyon, Sr.
June 1, 1953 - December 1, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- George Victor Runyon, Sr. entered into Heaven's gates on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was 66 years old. The son of the late Carl and Virginia Runyon, George was born in Xenia, Ohio. Along with his family, George made Warner Robins his home at the age of 12. In 1971, he graduated from Warner Robins High School and then began working as a sheet metal mechanic for a local contractor. In 1980, George started at Robins Air Force Base and worked as a lead information technology (IT) specialist until his retirement in 2018. A longtime member of Second Baptist Church, he faithfully served as a deacon and usher, and taught teenage boys about the Lord in the youth department. In his free time, George loved to work with his hands building things and he enjoyed working in the yard. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, watching Warner Robins High School play football, and being active in Relay for Life. Most of all, George had a true servant's heart; he was kind to everyone, generous, fun loving, always humble, he never complained, and truly considered it a joy investing in others.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister, Carla Ferrieri; his father-and-mother-in law, Eddie and Shirley Carter.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 44 years, Denise Carter Runyon; children, George Victor Runyon, Jr. (Tiffani), and Melissa Runyon all of Kathleen; grandchildren, Ashlynn Runyon and Kennedy Runyon; siblings, Carl Runyon Jr. (Phyllis) of Kathleen, Lucy McInnis (Bobby) of Kathleen, Elaine Hardison (Mark) of Macon; brother-in-law, Charlie Carter (Cecilia) of Dublin; as well as a whole host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Second Baptist Church. Afterward, Mr. Runyon will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mr. Runyon to Second Baptist Church Building Fund at 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019