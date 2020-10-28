1/1
George W. Henry Jr.
1931 - 2020
George W. Henry, Jr.
April 17, 1931 - October 23, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for George W. Henry, Jr. are 11:00 AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
With burial at Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville.
Born in Isola, MS to the parentage the late George W., Sr. and Isabella Henry he served in the US Air Force and was employed by Robins Air Force Base, Norfolk Southern and Bibb County Board of Education. He was an active Deacon of New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: daughter, Sandra Henry; step-children, Willie Bailey and Alvin Bailey; devoted grandson, Curtis Wendell Brown, Jr.; siblings, George Washington Henry, Elliot Henry, Eugene Henry, Rebecca Henry, Redissie Henry, Laverne Henry, John Clinton Henry, Robert L. Henry and Connie Mack Henry; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
11:00 AM
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
