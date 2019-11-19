George W. Trotter, Sr.
September 13, 1925 - November 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- George W. Trotter, 94, passed away on November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
George was born in Centre, Al on September 13, 1925 and was a proud combat veteran of the United States Army, who served during the Battle of Bulge and The Rhine River Campaign. He loved sports, especially the Braves and the University of Georgia, reading his bible and decorating his car and home. George also enjoyed going to Wal-Mart, Krystal's and the Huddle house. He is preceded in death by his wife, Monteen Trotter.
Survivors include his children, Teresa (Ronnie) Branton of Rome, GA, Pamela (Albert) Brown of Warner Robins, Ga, George W. Trotter, Jr. of Jackson, GA, Marilyn Bennette of Warner Robins, Stanley Trotter of Seneca, SC and Greg trotter of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren, Charlotte (Mike) Cleveland, Kelly Thompson, Charles Hill, II, Alex Trotter, Ronnie Branton, Scott Branton, Dawn Branton and Rhonda Branton; several great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2019