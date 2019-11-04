George Waters
May 28, 1938 - October 31, 2019
Byron, GA- George Waters, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm with interment immediately following in Ferguson Memorial Gardens, Warner Robins, GA.
George was born on May 28, 1938 in Warner Robins, GA to the late Emmett and Mattie Waters. He was a truck driver with Cornele Young Concrete in Macon, GA until his retirement. George loved being in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing until his untimely loss of eyesight preventative him from continuing. George loved his family and did all he could to see that their needs were met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a faithful member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Warner Robins, GA. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty (Wiley) Waters.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: George Waters, Jr., Judy Ann Waters, Bernice Jones, Jimmy Reeves, Charles Reeves and Isaiah Reeves; grandchildren: Travis Tucker, Tracy Tucker (Cleo), Andrea Tucker, Christina Jones, Maurice Waters, Lashanna Waters, Shera-Fonte Waters, Torrance Owens and Aquiana Waters; 8 great-grandchildren; brother: Roy Waters; sisters: Marie Waters and Irene Waters.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2019