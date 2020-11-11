1/
George William Sawyer
1941 - 2020
George William Sawyer
January 28, 1941 - November 8, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Mr. George William Sawyer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home in Macon. George was born in Macon, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 28, 1941, to the late Louis Edmond Sawyer, Sr. and the late Eva Ross Spurlock Sawyer. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Faye Chambliss Sawyer; son, John Edmond Sawyer; and brother, L.E. Sawyer, Jr. George was a graduate from Georgia Tech, a home builder, and worked in construction. His hobbies included fishing, fishing, and fishing! George is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janet Burden Sawyer; children and their spouses, William & Kim Sawyer, Francie & Ed Barnes, Becky & Bryant Preston, Bucky & Melody Russell; grandchildren, Ryan, Sidney, Dylan, Kanyon, Ridge, Little Dylan, Layla, Lilly, Taylor, Seth, Ethan, Brianna; great-grandchildren, Averi, Vivianna; daughter-in-law, Dina Ayres Sawyer; niece, Bonnie Ruth Banda; and several in-laws. A memorial service for Mr. George Sawyer will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Stark United Methodist Church with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family an hour before the service. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Sawyer family.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stark United Methodist Church
NOV
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stark United Methodist Church
