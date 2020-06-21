Georgia Lee Dees Hudson
June 29, 1926 - June 19, 2020
Macon , GA - Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Georgia Lee Dees Hudson
June 29, 1926 - June 19, 2020
Macon , GA - Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Georgia Lee Dees Hudson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 21, 2020.