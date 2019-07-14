Georgia Mae Raines
January 30, 1951 - July 5, 2019
Macon , GA- Georgia Mae Raines passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Coliseum Northside Hospital, Macon GA.
She was survived by her daughter; Miranda Glover and many other family, friends, loved ones and associates.
Services & Interment will be private to the family.
The family may be contacted @ 244 Heathwood Dr. Macon GA 31206
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019