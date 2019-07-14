Georgia Mae Raines (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Mae Raines.
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Obituary
Send Flowers

Georgia Mae Raines
January 30, 1951 - July 5, 2019
Macon , GA- Georgia Mae Raines passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Coliseum Northside Hospital, Macon GA.
She was survived by her daughter; Miranda Glover and many other family, friends, loved ones and associates.
Services & Interment will be private to the family.
The family may be contacted @ 244 Heathwood Dr. Macon GA 31206
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Georgia Mae Raines
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.