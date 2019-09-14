Gerald Cheshire
August 9, 1939 - September 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Gerald Philman Cheshire, 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Friendship Memorial Gardens in Donaldsonville, GA. Reverend Calvin Arnold will officiate.
Gerald was born on August 9, 1939, in Panama City, Florida, to the late Leaman and Eva Cheshire. He served his country proudly and with honor in the United States Navy for several years. Gerald enjoyed golfing, fishing and working in the yard, but his greatest love and joy was his family who he adored and loved very much. He made every effort to make sure they were taken care of. He was a man of high integrity. He will be missed by all who knew him.
His memory will forever be cherished by his wife of 53 years, Mary "Kathy" Cheshire; children, Carol Wojtyna (Edward), Huntsville; Larry Dolen (Sherry), California; Gerald Wayne Cheshire, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 14, 2019