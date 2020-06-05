Mr. Gerald D. Sanders
Preston, GA.- Mr. Gerald D. Sanders age 84 of Preston, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Piedmont Healthcare in Columbus. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Elder Buddy Blankenship and Elder Clayton Nowell will officiate.
A committal service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.
Mr. Sanders was born September 24, 1935 in Banks, Alabama. He was the son of the late Birl Lee Sanders and the late Eula Melissa Garrett Sanders. He was a 1954 graduate of Jordan High School and served in the United States Navy for four years and retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. Mr. Sanders was a member of Ebenezer Primitive Baptist church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, he was their Paw Paw. He was loved by many people and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Mary Sue Nowell Sanders of Preston. Two sons and daughters-in-law Tony Sanders (JO) of Social Circle, GA and Jeff Sanders (Gina) of Greenville, SC. Six grandchildren Stephen, Scottie, Bryan, Seth, Tyler, Erin and four great grandchildren Reid, Rylee, Mason and Keira also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stewart Webster Cancer Fund 6381 Hamilton Street Preston GA, 31824. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mr. Gerald D. Sanders
Preston, GA.- Mr. Gerald D. Sanders age 84 of Preston, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Piedmont Healthcare in Columbus. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Elder Buddy Blankenship and Elder Clayton Nowell will officiate.
A committal service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.
Mr. Sanders was born September 24, 1935 in Banks, Alabama. He was the son of the late Birl Lee Sanders and the late Eula Melissa Garrett Sanders. He was a 1954 graduate of Jordan High School and served in the United States Navy for four years and retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. Mr. Sanders was a member of Ebenezer Primitive Baptist church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, he was their Paw Paw. He was loved by many people and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Mary Sue Nowell Sanders of Preston. Two sons and daughters-in-law Tony Sanders (JO) of Social Circle, GA and Jeff Sanders (Gina) of Greenville, SC. Six grandchildren Stephen, Scottie, Bryan, Seth, Tyler, Erin and four great grandchildren Reid, Rylee, Mason and Keira also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stewart Webster Cancer Fund 6381 Hamilton Street Preston GA, 31824. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mr. Gerald D. Sanders
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.