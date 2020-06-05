Gerald D. Sanders
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Gerald D. Sanders
Preston, GA.- Mr. Gerald D. Sanders age 84 of Preston, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Piedmont Healthcare in Columbus. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Elder Buddy Blankenship and Elder Clayton Nowell will officiate.
A committal service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.
Mr. Sanders was born September 24, 1935 in Banks, Alabama. He was the son of the late Birl Lee Sanders and the late Eula Melissa Garrett Sanders. He was a 1954 graduate of Jordan High School and served in the United States Navy for four years and retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. Mr. Sanders was a member of Ebenezer Primitive Baptist church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, he was their Paw Paw. He was loved by many people and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Mary Sue Nowell Sanders of Preston. Two sons and daughters-in-law Tony Sanders (JO) of Social Circle, GA and Jeff Sanders (Gina) of Greenville, SC. Six grandchildren Stephen, Scottie, Bryan, Seth, Tyler, Erin and four great grandchildren Reid, Rylee, Mason and Keira also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stewart Webster Cancer Fund 6381 Hamilton Street Preston GA, 31824. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mr. Gerald D. Sanders


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aldridge Funeral Service
612 Reese Park
Americus, GA 31709
(229) 928-8683
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved