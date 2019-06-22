Gerald Edward Butterworth
January 20, 1944 - June 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Gerald Edward Butterworth, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Vineville Baptist Church, the family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Dr. William Hardee will officiate. Immediately following the service, Gerald will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
A complete may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 22, 2019