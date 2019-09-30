Gerald L. Davis
February 6, 1937 - September 28, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Gerald L. Davis, 82, entered into rest on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Gerald was born on February 6, 1937 in Albany, Georgia to the late Robert Alman and Ocia Leen Ruis Davis. A 1957 graduate of Warner Robins High School, he dedicated forty years to the Public Works department of the City of Warner Robins and worked for Thomas L. Mason, Inc. Gerald enjoyed visiting the local taverns, playing poker, fishing, cooking at family gatherings and party events. He was known to drive his Harley, every Sunday, down Watson Boulevard standing on the seat. Most of the community would line the streets to watch.
His is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Odell Davis; grandson, Daniel Puro and his beloved pet, Samson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Debra Puro (Mark) of California, Gerald Davis II "Jerry" (Oma) of Texas and Tammy Horton of Bonaire; grandchildren, Autumn, Caleb, Bianca, Cassandra, Tony and Terry; and five great grandchildren, Clay, Ellie, Alaina, Violet and Rose; siblings, Linda Thompson (Jerry) of Warner Robins, Brenda Peek of Macon and Robert Davis (Kirsten) of Grovetown; several nieces and nephews and adopted pet, Lil' Buddy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with visitation beginning one hour prior. Afterward, Mr. Davis will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Following the services, the family would like to invite all family and friends to celebrate Gerald's life at Smoke's Bar and Grill.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 30, 2019