Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Christian Church of Macon Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Christian Church of Macon

Geraldine Bailey Mozzini

January 27, 1928 - October 1, 2019

Bonaire, GA- Geraldine Bailey Mozzini, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church of Macon with Pastor Will Johnson and Pastor John Carroll officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the church. A brief graveside service will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church of Macon, 2306 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204.

Geraldine was born in Tallahassee, Florida to the late Allen M. and Reba Huguley Bailey. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jerri Anne Whiddon. She was a graduate of Lake Wales High School. Geraldine was a newspaper reporter for the Orlando Sentinel in her early years and was employed as a Bookkeeper most of her life. She also was a vocalist with the Jive Bombers Orchestra in her early years and enjoyed playing the piano. Geraldine was a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Macon and won several awards for her beautiful flower arranging. She was a member of First Christian Church for 60 years where she served as a Deacon, President of Covenant Sunday School Class, and sang in the Choir. She had a passion for Ballroom Dancing which she shared with her husband Lew, for the past twenty years.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis M. Mozzini of Bonaire; children, Rex Marlowe of Macon, Todd Marlowe of Cumming, Michelle Marlowe (Edrick) Hood of Andersonville, Renea (Brent) Hansston of Bakersfield, CA, Marlee (Jeff) Francis of King City, CA, Andrea (Scott) Taylor of Salinas, CA, and Marshall Mozzini of Portland, OR; sixteen grandchildren; sister, Madeline Marlowe of Orlando, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Visit

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Geraldine Bailey Mozzini





