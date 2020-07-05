Geraldine BurrellApril 12, 1962 - June 28, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Geraldine Burrell. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Bishop Milton Morgan will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Gary Burrell; three children, Tameka Burrell, Cedric Rozier & Gary (Darmesia) Burrell and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.