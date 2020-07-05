1/1
Geraldine Burrell
1962 - 2020
Geraldine Burrell
April 12, 1962 - June 28, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Geraldine Burrell. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Bishop Milton Morgan will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Gary Burrell; three children, Tameka Burrell, Cedric Rozier & Gary (Darmesia) Burrell and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 5, 2020.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
1 entry
July 4, 2020
Ms. Burrell was a very sweet lady.
Patricia Garrett
Acquaintance
