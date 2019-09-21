Geraldine "Jerry" Carlton
April 12, 1924, - Sept. 19, 2019
Warner Robins., GA- WARNER ROBINS- Geraldine Jerry Carlton, 95, of Warner Robins,formerly of Moultrie and Valdosta, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, in Warner Robins. Born April 12, 1924, in Harrison, Idaho, she was the daughter of Harold Floyd Bell and Emma Elimbeth Schmidt Bell, who preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel in Moultrie. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Jerry was an x-ray technologist at Vereen Memorial Hospital in Moultrie and later for Radiology Associates in Valdosta before retiring. She loved flowers, gardening and animals, especially her dog Muffn. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Jerry was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, William Ward Gambill, who died in World War Il, and her second husband, Coy Carlton, who died after 57 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother James Bell and her sister Betw Jo McCrea Gray. Survivors include her children Richard (Teny) Gambill of Warner Robins and Jim (Cindy) Carlton of Suwannee; grandchildren Rex (Rachel) Gambill of Macon and William (Charydi) Gambill of Warner Robins; great-grandson Evan Gambill of Macon; brother Robert Bell of Corpus Christi, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to the .
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
