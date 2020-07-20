Geraldine Carter ReidAugust 26, 1936 - July 13, 2020Lizella, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Geraldine Mary Carter Reid will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.Geraldine was a Ballard-Hudson High School graduate. She received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Fort Valley State College and a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Atlanta University.Geraldine was employed with the Bibb County Board of Education for over 31 years, where she taught at Hamilton, Alexander IV and Redding Elementary Schools. She was a dedicated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated for over 50 years and a faithful member of First Baptist Church.Geraldine leaves a legacy and fond memories to be cherished by her devoted husband of more than 50 years, Lenzy M. Reid, Jr.; son Lenzy (Lawana) Reid, III, Athens; granddaughter, Kennedy; loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Hutchings Service