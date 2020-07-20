1/1
Geraldine Carter Reid
1936 - 2020
Geraldine Carter Reid
August 26, 1936 - July 13, 2020
Lizella, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Geraldine Mary Carter Reid will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.
Geraldine was a Ballard-Hudson High School graduate. She received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Fort Valley State College and a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Atlanta University.
Geraldine was employed with the Bibb County Board of Education for over 31 years, where she taught at Hamilton, Alexander IV and Redding Elementary Schools. She was a dedicated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated for over 50 years and a faithful member of First Baptist Church.
Geraldine leaves a legacy and fond memories to be cherished by her devoted husband of more than 50 years, Lenzy M. Reid, Jr.; son Lenzy (Lawana) Reid, III, Athens; granddaughter, Kennedy; loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
A great loss for the family and the community. My our God continue to strengthen and bless the family. To God be the glory. Charles Williams.
Charles Williams
Friend
