Geraldine Dodson
July 16, 1940 - August 9, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- A celebration of life for Mrs. Geraldine Dodson will be held Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Deliverance Tabernacle Holiness Church (435 Elberta Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her 4 Daughters Betty Williams, Shirley(Charles) Bronner, Ernestine Davis, and Patrice(Maurice Sr.) Smith; 4 Sons Michael(Jackie) Bernard, Charles and Edward Davis; 16 Grandchildren, 29 Great and Great Great Grandchildren; one Brother Norman Tharpe Jr. and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Burial will be held at Magnolia Park South Cemetery right after service.(605 GA Highway 96 Bonaire, Houston County, Georgia 31005)
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary in charge of services.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019