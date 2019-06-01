Geraldine E. Lamb Davis
July 27, 1939 - May 29, 2019
Cochran, GA- Geraldine E. Lamb Davis, age 79, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Davis was from Macon and had lived in Cochran for the last 15 years. She was the daughter of the late William Madison and Leslie Walker Lamb. She was preceded in death by her son Stanley DeWayne Nobles, her brother Wayne Lamb and her sisters, Gwendolyn Wooten and Thelma Boyett. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base and holds the distinction of being the first female graduate from Macon Technical College's machinist co-op program with Robins Air Force Base.
Survivors are her daughters Debra (Johnny) Lucas and Sherra Collins - (Joseph) Carmichael of Montrose; grandchildren, Bridget (Chris) Bryant, Shaun (Lori) Little, Dusty Collins, Toby (Heather) Collins, Wendy (Josh) Daniels and Jennifer (Kirby) Smith; and 15 great grandchildren.
The Family is at 1140 GA Hwy 278 and will greet friends an hour before the service Sunday at Mathis Funeral Home.
Mathis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
