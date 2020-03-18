Geraldine F. "Jerry" Tucker
May 12, 1929 - March 16, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Geraldine (Jerry) F. Tucker, 90, entered into heaven on March 16, 2020.
Jerry was born on May 12, 1929, in Columbus, Georgia. She attended high school in Rockmart, Georgia, where she made many lifelong friends. She was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church. She was a retired federal employee from Robins Air Force Base. After her retirement she volunteered at Houston Medical Center as a Pink Lady. Jerry was an avid reader and her favorite pastime was gardening. She also loved traveling the world.
Her parents, James D. and Ethel Fincher, preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her husband Hubert Russell Tucker; her son, Hughie Steven Tucker; and her step-son Russell Tucker.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughter,
Gwen Tucker Giles (Larry), and her son, Edward Tucker (Rhonda), and her 4 grandchildren: Mark Giles (Jeanne), Michael Giles (Tammy), Ashlee Tucker Vickery (Matthew), and Dalton Tucker; 4 great-grandchildren: Coy Giles, Grayson Giles, Riley Giles, and Tucker Vickery; and 1 great great-grandchild, Blakely Giles. Family was extremely important to Jerry. She also had a very close relationship with her sisters, Joyce Robinson of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Peggy Chandler of Rome, Georgia. Her nieces and nephews were a source of pride and joy.
A private graveside funeral service honoring Mrs. Tucker's life will be held for family only at 6:00 pm on March 19, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Geraldine F. Tucker to Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N Houston Lake Blvd, Centerville, Georgia, 31028
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 18, 2020