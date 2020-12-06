Geraldine Farrar-Thomas
February 5, 1926 - November 20, 2020
Jacksonville, Florida - Regina Geraldine Farrar-Thomas, 94, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 824 Childrens Way, Jacksonville, FL 32207 or the donor's favorite charity. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance of the service.
Gerry was born in Macon, Georgia the daughter of the late Anna Regina Schorr Farrar and Samuel Lee Farrar and was preceded in death by her sisters, Marguerite Farrar Deas (Willard), Sara Farrar Hurt (Levi), and Jeanne-Marie Farrar Gardner (Norman). She was a retired social worker of University Hospital (Shands Jacksonville Medical Center) in Jacksonville, Florida. Gerry worked until the age of 75 and attained the high honor of being named Social Worker of the Year for Duval County in Florida. She was a graduate of Wesleyan College in Macon and received her Master's degree from Florida State.
Gerry is survived by her nieces, Marguerite Farrar Gardner Dale (Drake) of Tyrone, Georgia and Mary Regina Gardner Garrard (John) of Augusta; nephew, William Joseph Gardner of Farragut, TN; God-children, George "Chip" Stelljes, III (Suzanne) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Dr. Jan Stelljes Nauman of Charlotte, NC
to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.