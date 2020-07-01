Geraldine Fountain Harris
August 13, 1952 - June 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Born August 13, 1952 and raised in Macon, GA, Geraldine Fountain-Harris gained her wings to join her beloved son, Staci Harris and her mother and father the morning of June 28, 2020. She leaves behind: her life partner, James "Red" Poole; daughter, Le'Arnecia Harris- Jefferson (Jawara Sr.); daughter-in-law, Kaneka Harris; three sons, Tracy Harris, Lawrence Harris Jr. and Kallrese Harris; two daughters-in-love, Paulette Jones and Tjaumaunee Jefferson- Simmons; two brothers; four sisters; twenty-one grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for Mrs. Harris will remain private.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Geraldine Fountain Harris
August 13, 1952 - June 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Born August 13, 1952 and raised in Macon, GA, Geraldine Fountain-Harris gained her wings to join her beloved son, Staci Harris and her mother and father the morning of June 28, 2020. She leaves behind: her life partner, James "Red" Poole; daughter, Le'Arnecia Harris- Jefferson (Jawara Sr.); daughter-in-law, Kaneka Harris; three sons, Tracy Harris, Lawrence Harris Jr. and Kallrese Harris; two daughters-in-love, Paulette Jones and Tjaumaunee Jefferson- Simmons; two brothers; four sisters; twenty-one grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for Mrs. Harris will remain private.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Geraldine Fountain Harris
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.