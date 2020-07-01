Geraldine Fountain HarrisAugust 13, 1952 - June 28, 2020Macon, GA- Born August 13, 1952 and raised in Macon, GA, Geraldine Fountain-Harris gained her wings to join her beloved son, Staci Harris and her mother and father the morning of June 28, 2020. She leaves behind: her life partner, James "Red" Poole; daughter, Le'Arnecia Harris- Jefferson (Jawara Sr.); daughter-in-law, Kaneka Harris; three sons, Tracy Harris, Lawrence Harris Jr. and Kallrese Harris; two daughters-in-love, Paulette Jones and Tjaumaunee Jefferson- Simmons; two brothers; four sisters; twenty-one grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Services for Mrs. Harris will remain private.Hutchings Service.