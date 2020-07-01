Geraldine Fountain Harris
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Fountain Harris
August 13, 1952 - June 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Born August 13, 1952 and raised in Macon, GA, Geraldine Fountain-Harris gained her wings to join her beloved son, Staci Harris and her mother and father the morning of June 28, 2020. She leaves behind: her life partner, James "Red" Poole; daughter, Le'Arnecia Harris- Jefferson (Jawara Sr.); daughter-in-law, Kaneka Harris; three sons, Tracy Harris, Lawrence Harris Jr. and Kallrese Harris; two daughters-in-love, Paulette Jones and Tjaumaunee Jefferson- Simmons; two brothers; four sisters; twenty-one grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for Mrs. Harris will remain private.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Geraldine Fountain Harris


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved