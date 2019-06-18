Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Hobbs "Jerri" Lewis. View Sign Service Information Heritage Memorial Funeral Home 701 CARL VINSON PKWY Warner Robins , GA 31093 (478)-329-1400 Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine "Jerri" Hobbs Lewis

May 16, 1932 - June 15, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Geraldine "Jerri" Hobbs Lewis,

I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. Psalm 121:1-2KJV

On June 15, 2019, Jerri Lewis walked into the open arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Waiting to greet her arrival were her loving Husband, Youngest Son, First Born Grandson, beloved Parents, Only Brother, Grandparents and countless other family members who had gone before her.

Her funeral service will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1-2pm, 1 hour prior to her funeral service. Burial will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Dr. Owen Bozeman will officiate, with Guest Speakers: Hospice Chaplin David Miller and Mr. Earl Cooper.

Born May 16, 1932 in Ashburn, GA, Mrs. Lewis was the daughter of the late Tigner H. Hobbs and Ruby Pylant Hobbs. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Brother T. Ellwood Hobbs, Husband of 55-years Maxcy Lewis Jr., Son Brion A. Lewis; Grandson Alan Lewis.

Jerri graduated in 1949 from A.L. Miller High School in Macon, GA where she excelled in clerical classes of bookkeeping, typing and shorthand. Upon graduation she began working for Huckabee Auto Company in downtown Macon for several years. Later working for Armstrong Cork before being hired at Robins Air Force Base in 1959. Jerri worked on the Battle Staff during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis while expecting their second child. Jerri relied on her faith in Jesus Christ as she prayed for the safety of her unborn baby, our Nation and her family. Her husband was in SAC preparing for evacuations to Fort Valley and the Battle Staff would have evacuated to an undisclosed location. To God be the glory ---our Nation and everyone was safe! Jerri was a devoted military wife following her husband Maxcy when transferred to Chanute AFB, IL. While there she also was employed at Chanute AFB working as a secretary in the weather school. After Maxcy's retirement from the Air Force in 1972 the family returned to Georgia and both returned to employment at Robins Air Base and Jerri retired in July 1990.

During her journey God led their family to several wonderful Churches where she served her Lord through service in teaching Children's Sunday School, GAs, VBS, also serving as Treasurer and member of the Choir. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and member of the Joyner Sunday School Class. Faith, Family, Food and Friendship were her keys to life. She taught us to love God's nature from beautiful rocks and flowers to breath taking sunsets. She was a talented seamstress sewing clothes for years and crocheted countless afghans that kept us and many others warm. She was a huge UGA and Braves fan – never giving up—saying "just wait 'til next season!" In days gone by, she loved to cook – no one ever left her table hungry, she loved spending time with her family and she loved to laugh. She loved with a sacrificial love, caring for others before herself. While life had its share of tragedies, she knew God had not forsaken us. She was a loving devoted Wife, Mother, Mimi and friend to all. She called her greatest legacy that of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son David Lewis, Warner Robins; daughter Nancy (Victor) Melton, Warner Robins; three grandchildren : Christopher (Jessica) Ford, Kathleen; Aaron (Whitney) Lewis, Salem, IN; Brandon (Monica) Lewis, Bishop GA; four great grandchildren: Shelby Ford, Kathleen; Wesson and Walker Lewis, Salem IN, and Savannah Melton Rose, Wildwood, GA; several nieces and nephews in Georgia and Mainer her little fur-babies Muffin and Izzy.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of the Heart of GA Hospice for the gentle care and love they showed our Mother during her final journey. While flowers are welcomed, your donations to the Heart of GA Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088 would be greatly appreciated as well.

