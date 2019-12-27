Geraldine M. Griffin
Dec 16, 1926 - Dec 23, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Geraldine M. Griffin, 93, passed away December 23, 2019. Funeral services and a celebration of her life will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Don Feezor officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Griffin was born on December 16, 1926 in Caldwell, GA to the late Rufus and Della McCullars. She retired from Houston County Board of Education after 20 years as a substitute teacher from Lindsey Elementary. Mrs. Griffin loved to garden and worked in the children's department at Evergreen and Westside Baptist. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her first husband of 42 years, Calvin C. Mackey, of Warner Robins; her second husband of 23 years, Terry Griffin of Callahan, FL; brother, Buddy McCullars of FL; and her daughter and son-n-law, Ann and Dewell Watson of Kathleen.
Survivors include her son, Calvin L. Mackey (Bebe) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Kirk Watson (Sunny Brook) of Warner Robins, Stacey Watson of Kathleen, Dana Mackey of Warner Robins and Sarah Stout (Tyler) of Warner Robins; great grandson, Samuel Watson of Warner Robins; sister, Helen Sikes of Hilliard, FL; step children, Carol Snow (Mike) of MacClenny, FL, Francis Winfrey (Wynn) of Callahan, FL and Linda Ottinger of Yulee, FL; several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019