Geraldine "Gerry" Phelps Youngblood

January 16, 1936 - March 12, 2019

Macon, GA- Geraldine "Gerry" Phelps Youngblood, 83, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 peacefully at her residence. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hart's at the Cupola. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be held privately at Greenview Cemetery in Greensboro, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 804 Cherry St. Ste A, Macon, GA 31201.

The daughter of the late Winthrop and Lucile Phelps, Gerry was born in Greene County, Georgia on January 16, 1936. She had an older brother, Darrell. After high school, Gerry married and lived in various places across the country before settling in Macon in the mid-60s, where she soon found herself a single mother of two young daughters with no job or experience. Over the next several years, she worked at various endeavors. Forward thinking and industrious, she even started her own pet-sitting business, Sentry Home Service, before finally settling into a secretarial position, where she would remain for many years, with the Bibb Company. A testament to her strength and passionate love for her children, Gerry provided for and raised her daughters without their ever being aware of the struggle underneath. Gerry eventually rekindled a high school relationship and married Bobby Youngblood of Morgan County, moving back to Greene County. After Mr. Youngblood's passing in 2000, Gerry returned to Macon once again to be nearer to family and friends. In recent years, she has made many new friends at John Wesley Villas and Carlyle Place where she lived with her beloved dog, Jessie, until her passing.

Stubbornly colorful and fiercely independent, Gerry left an indelible mark on the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know and love her. She cut a wide path through a full life leaving behind many fond recollections, precious memories and priceless insights. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Youngblood and her brother Darrell.

Gerry leaves behind her daughters, Cindy Aultman Lunsford, Rhonda (Joe) Watwood, and Dottie Youngblood Freeman. Gerry was the proud grandmother to Caitlin Thiel, Robert Thiel, James (Haleigh) Watwood, Wint Watwood, Jesse Freeman and Eric Freeman.

