Geraldine Veal Battle
1954 - 2020
Geraldine Veal Battle
May 31, 1954 - September 2, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Geraldine Veal Battle. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park located at 2005 Woodlawn Drive Macon, GA. 31211. Pastor Jarvis Adside will officiate. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Battle. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters, LaCresha (Moses Sr.) Herring & LuChina (Alex) Battle-Tolbert; six loving grandchildren, Cameron & Calvin Tolbert, Hannah, Moses Jr., Zion & Faith Herring and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
