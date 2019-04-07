Gertrude "Trudy" Marie Reynolds
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Marie "Trudy" Reynolds.
June 5, 1934 - April 5, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Trudy Reynolds walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was 84.
Trudy was born in Vienna, Austria, on June 5, 1934. From the time she was young, she had a deep love and passion for all animals. She owned Reynolds Kennels with her husband, Ruben, for many years and was also a talented dog trainer. Trudy trained dogs for 40 years, including 30 years with the Warner Robins and Robins Air Force Base Recreation Departments. When she was not tending to her dogs, she enjoyed fishing, painting, and spending time with her family. Green Acres Baptist was her church home. Finally, Trudy truly loved her country; one of her proudest moments in life was when she became a United States Citizen.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Zillinger.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 65 years, Ruben Reynolds of Warner Robins; children, Patricia Gunnin (Corey) of Byron and Jerry Reynolds (Donna) of Bolingbroke; grandchildren, Stephanie Postell of Byron, Christopher J. Postell of Warner Robins, Shannon M. Reynolds of Macon, Chad J. Reynolds (Nicole) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Ryan J. Reynolds (Rachel) of Byron; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the service, Trudy will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gertrude "Trudy" Marie Reynolds
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019