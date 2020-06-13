Gibson Thomas Altman
November 20, 1926 - June 11, 2020
Macon , GA- Gibson Thomas Altman, 93, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home Portico with the Rev. Bob Hamilton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 3519 Jeffersonville Road, Macon GA 31217 or plant a tree in his memory.
Gibson was born in Hoboken, Georgia to the late Cyrus J. and Gertrude V. Carter Altman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Steedley and his daughter, Melba Waters, daughter-in-law, Susan Altman and five brothers and three sisters. Gibson served his country in the United States Army during World War II and drove a tank in the European Theatre. He was a typesetter for the Macon Telegraph for many years. Gibson was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and was a member of the VFW. He was an avid gardner and a very hard worker. He was a devoted and loving, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his children; Thelma (Terry) Johnson of Macon, Tommy Altman of Winter Park, FL., Alice Faye (Jack) Foster of Warner Robins, Mildred (Johnny) Kimbell of Ivey, son-in-law, Terry Waters of Jones Co., eleven grandchildren and one step grandson, thirteen great grandchildren, siblings, Dewitt Altman, Cecil Altman, Gilbert Altman, Linda Hickox, Carolyn Lucas, sister-in-law, Frances Steedley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.